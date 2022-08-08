Royal Bank of Canada Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.99. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.09.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.