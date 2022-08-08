Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QBR.B. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.13.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.70. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$26.03 and a 52 week high of C$32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.15.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

