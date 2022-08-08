NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$14.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NVA opened at C$10.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.61. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total value of C$57,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,208,763.48. In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total transaction of C$367,930.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares in the company, valued at C$2,167,233.64. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total transaction of C$57,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,208,763.48. Insiders have sold a total of 253,042 shares of company stock worth $3,166,490 in the last ninety days.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

