Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.14.

Parex Resources Price Performance

PXT opened at C$21.87 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$572.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 7.9499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total transaction of C$207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,495,460.40.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

