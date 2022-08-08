Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on POU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.80.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$27.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.27. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.97 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 5.9200002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,570.80. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,047,724.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.