ATB Capital Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on POU. CIBC reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.80.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

POU stock opened at C$27.77 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$40.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 5.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,570.80. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,047,724.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

