Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $50.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

