Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 155.10

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 155.10 ($1.90).

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.76) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.14) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($465,843.03).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 121.44 ($1.49) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The firm has a market cap of £33.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2,024.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

