Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) vs. Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Financial Review

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dine Brands Global and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 1 7 0 2.88 Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60

Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus price target of $94.88, suggesting a potential upside of 34.48%. Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.28%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Dine Brands Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 10.53% -41.75% 5.66% Portillo’s -1.21% -2.04% -0.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $896.17 million 1.32 $97.86 million $5.61 12.58 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.78 $5.99 million ($0.38) -69.95

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dine Brands Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Portillo’s on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,611 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,751 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 598 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee's franchised restaurants; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. the company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

