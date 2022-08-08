Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$27.11

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.89 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.90 and a 52-week high of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.67%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

