Reviewing Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -92.15% -63.23% Research Solutions -3.94% -24.65% -7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$150,000.00 ($0.03) -10.33 Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.56 -$280,000.00 ($0.04) -45.61

This table compares Live Current Media and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Live Current Media and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.06%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc., a digital technology company, operates in the entertainment industry. The company develops mobile applications in the sports and gaming sectors, including SPRT MTRX, a gaming app for players to bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment. It also operates Kast, a video streaming and social media platform to share video content, play games, collaborate remotely, and simply hang out together. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

