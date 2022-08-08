Critical Contrast: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) versus Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Apollo Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cerberus Cyber Sentinel alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 26.09 -$39.15 million N/A N/A Apollo Medical $773.91 million 3.94 $73.86 million $1.60 34.00

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -206.79% -145.12% -111.65% Apollo Medical 7.72% 16.02% 8.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.8% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Apollo Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apollo Medical has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.12%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.