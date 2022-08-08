Comparing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Baozun -3.67% -6.38% -3.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hour Loop and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 0 4 1 0 2.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Baozun has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 42.36%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Hour Loop.

45.2% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.95 $4.78 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.47 billion 0.43 -$32.56 million ($0.77) -11.75

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Baozun on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

