Contrasting Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and Waldencast Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $28.85, indicating a potential upside of 77.41%. Waldencast Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

This table compares Olaplex and Waldencast Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million 17.63 $220.78 million N/A N/A Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -2.95%

Summary

Olaplex beats Waldencast Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Waldencast Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.