Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

