Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $9.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLA. Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 1,717,567 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,933 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $622.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

