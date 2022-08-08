Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $15.75

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.6 %

CXM stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,552. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.