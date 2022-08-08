BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,678 shares of company stock valued at $325,403 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $911.39 million, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.99. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

