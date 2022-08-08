Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $8,840.50

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,840.50.

Several analysts have commented on AZN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.