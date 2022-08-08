Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Target Price at $7.86

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.86.

SVAUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

