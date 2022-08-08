Analysts Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) PT at C$23.44

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.44.

Several research firms have commented on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE ALS opened at C$17.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$854.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$14.92 and a one year high of C$25.71.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

