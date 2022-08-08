Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boralex to a hold rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered Boralex from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB lowered Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX opened at C$49.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$49.72.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8798095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.90%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

