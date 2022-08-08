Raymond James Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $130.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.55.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

