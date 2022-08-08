Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Oppenheimer

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. Match Group has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

