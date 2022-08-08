TD Securities Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$67.00

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BCE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.54.

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

BCE stock opened at C$63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.23. BCE has a 12 month low of C$61.42 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.41%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

