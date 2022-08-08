Comparing Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Novanta and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Novanta alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60

Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 302.68%. Given Energy Vault’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Novanta.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Novanta has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Novanta and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.73% 19.41% 8.80% Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novanta and Energy Vault’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $706.79 million 7.70 $50.33 million $1.62 94.08 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Summary

Novanta beats Energy Vault on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. It's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. In addition, its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, Celera Motion, MicroE, Zettlex, Applimotion, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.