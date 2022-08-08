Cormark Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$67.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.54.

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

BCE stock opened at C$63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.23. BCE has a 52 week low of C$61.42 and a 52 week high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

