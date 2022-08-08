Cormark Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$67.00

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.54.

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

BCE stock opened at C$63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.23. BCE has a 52 week low of C$61.42 and a 52 week high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

