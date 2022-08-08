Aramark (ARMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Aramark to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,773,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Aramark by 77.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 263,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aramark by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 114,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 113,158 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.