Nextdoor (KIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.09 per share for the quarter. Nextdoor has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KIND opened at 3.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 3.37 and its 200-day moving average is 4.56. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 2.47 and a 52-week high of 18.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.90.

In related news, Director David L. Sze bought 2,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at 5,774,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,050,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,649,442.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 107.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,803 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nextdoor by 3,955.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nextdoor by 496.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 273,057 shares during the period.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

