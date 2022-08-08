Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.15-$0.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.15 to $0.17 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

