Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.15-$0.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.15 to $0.17 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rackspace Technology Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ RXT opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.