Everbridge (EVBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $167.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,141 shares of company stock valued at $156,829 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

