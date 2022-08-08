Backblaze (BLZE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Backblaze to post earnings of -0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 6.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.67. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLZE has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

