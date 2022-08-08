Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$15.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.81.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAV opened at C$10.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.95. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advantage Energy Company Profile

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.87, for a total transaction of C$543,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828,594 shares in the company, valued at C$9,006,816.78. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 6,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,800. Insiders have sold a total of 176,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,417 over the last 90 days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

