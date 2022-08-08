Excelerate Energy (EE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EE opened at 22.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.11. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.00.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.