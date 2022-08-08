Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $20.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.50. Everi has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. Everi’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $142,632. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

