Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for FIGS, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIGS. Bank of America lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

FIGS Stock Up 6.9 %

FIGS stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. FIGS has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $48.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.