Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday.

Fox Factory Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $106.05 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fox Factory by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

