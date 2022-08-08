Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Boosted by Analyst

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
