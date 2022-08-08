Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Harsco Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harsco’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

HSC stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $507.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Harsco has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 101.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

