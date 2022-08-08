Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innospec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $95.24 on Monday. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.