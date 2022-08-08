Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.84.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 37.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

