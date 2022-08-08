Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

