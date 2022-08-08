Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $323.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.94 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

