Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

NYSE:SQNS opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.94. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 370,062 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,333 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $3,369,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

