Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gartner, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gartner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

NYSE:IT opened at $295.44 on Monday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Gartner by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,473,000 after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $5,188,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

