StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

US Ecology Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Monday. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

Institutional Trading of US Ecology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

