Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quest Resource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $56,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,695 shares of company stock valued at $173,705 and sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Quest Resource by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Quest Resource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

