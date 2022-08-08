Oppenheimer Comments on Service Co. International’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Service Co. International’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

