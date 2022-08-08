CorpHousing Group, Inc. Plans $20 Million IPO for August 12th (CHG)

CorpHousing Group, Inc. (CHG) plans to raise $20 million in an IPO on Friday, August 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, CorpHousing Group, Inc. generated $16.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $4.4 million. CorpHousing Group, Inc. has a market cap of $326.5 million.

Maxim Group served as the underwriter for the IPO and Joseph Gunnar & Co was co-manager.

CorpHousing Group, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: CorpHousing revised its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated July 11, 2022, by eliminating the warrants from the previous unit deal and increasing the IPO’s size to 4.5 million shares; the price range was cut to $4.00 to $5.00. Previously the deal’s terms were 2 million units – stock and warrants – at $8.00 to $10.00, a change made in an S-1/A filing date April 15, 2022. In February 2022, the deal’s size was raised to 4.28 million units at $3.00 to $4.00, up from its initial size at 2.31 million units at $6.00 to $7.00 in an S-1 filing dated Jan. 12. 2022. Each unit had consisted of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share of common stock. This is an NYSE – American listing.) We are engaged in the short-term rental of individual and multi-family units to guests across major metropolitan cities in the United States. Our goal is to leverage technology to cost-effectively identify, acquire, furnish, manage and market these units to business and vacation travelers, while providing our guests Heroic ServiceTM under our consumer brand, SoBeNY. We are building a growing portfolio of leased properties that we seek to provide to guests for short-term stays at rental and occupancy rates that exceed our total cost and expenses for such properties. Our acquisition initiatives also include leasing portfolios of unreserved rooms at hotels or leasing closed hotels and reopening them under our brands, including SoBeNY. We also are exploring attractive lease acquisition opportunities in circumstances where owners are converting formerly commercial buildings into residential and rental units. Our principal operating goal is to provide travelers with access to quality alternative accommodations that meet their broad travel accommodations criteria, while providing benefits to the property owners from which we lease our portfolio units. As of the date of this prospectus, we operated 490 accommodation units in nine cities in the United States, with an additional 945 units anticipated to come online by June 30, 2022. Our goal is to be operating between 2,500 and 3,000 units in 12 cities by the end of 2022. We also plan to launch international operations in 2022 and are currently evaluating London and Paris for launch of our first commercial international operations. We seek to offer short-stay travelers a better way to vacation or conduct business on the road by offering our portfolio of high-quality accommodations units in desirable locations. According to “Travel Accommodation Market Outlook?—?2026” published by Allied Market Research (“AMR”), the global travel accommodation market size was $632.8 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach $893 billion by 2026. We offer travelers what we believe is a better combination of accommodations and service than they can get from available alternatives. Typical chain hotel offerings can be impersonal and bland, home share hosts can be unreliable and often provide little to no guest support or services, and boutique hotels are often priced far beyond the value they deliver. We offer short-stay travelers a variety of accommodations in styles and sizes that deliver in the key areas (such as location and safety) we believe are important to all travelers?—?from leisure vacationers to on-the-road professionals?—?all with highly attentive service, from booking to stay to checkout. “.

CorpHousing Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 107 employees. The company is located at 2125 Biscayne Blvd Suite 253 Miami, Florida 33137 and can be reached via phone at 833-723-7368 or on the web at http://www.corphousinggroup.com/.

