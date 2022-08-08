Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

